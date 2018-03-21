From the First Alert Forecast Team

It's hard to find anything wrong with our weather right now and beautiful weather is expected to continue in the coming days. Thursday gets off to another somewhat chilly start, with lows in the low 40s, but highs will climb into the low 70s under sunny skies.

We'll enjoy one more morning in the 40s on Friday before a warm-up commences as we head into the weekend. High temperatures reach the upper 70s Friday afternoon and will likely climb into the 80s for most of us as we head into the weekend.

The good news is that most of us will likely remain dry through the weekend.

Small rain chances return to the forecast early next week with high temperatures continuing to top our near or a little above 80°.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.