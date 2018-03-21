Police: Mom arrested after video of smoking baby goes viral - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Mom arrested after video of smoking baby goes viral

By JONATHAN DREW
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A mother was arrested by North Carolina police after a video of her infant child smoking a small cigar set off a social media effort to get authorities involved.

The Raleigh Police Department said on Facebook on Wednesday the child was safe and the mother was in custody.

Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan confirmed in an email the post was referring to a child seen by scores of social media users. A statement with more information was being prepared.

A version of the video that's received 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

