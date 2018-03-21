Background check measure on guns included in spending bill - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Background check measure on guns included in spending bill

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2012, file photo, a row of different AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at the Firing-Line indoor range and gun shop in Aurora, Colo. A measure strengthening the federal background check sys... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2012, file photo, a row of different AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at the Firing-Line indoor range and gun shop in Aurora, Colo. A measure strengthening the federal background check sys...

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A measure strengthening the federal background check system for gun purchases will be included in the $1.3 trillion government spending bill being negotiated by congressional leaders, aides said Wednesday.

The "Fix NICS" measure would provide funding for states to comply with the existing National Instant Criminal Background Check system and penalize federal agencies that don't comply. The bipartisan measure was approved in the House, but stalled in the Senate amid concerns by some Republicans about restricting gun rights without due process and complaints by Democrats that it does not go far enough to address gun violence.

The giant spending bill also includes money to improve school safety as Congress struggles to respond to the deadly assault on a Florida high school and other shootings. The money will be used to train school officials and law enforcement officers how to identify signs of potential violence and intervene early, install metal detectors and take other steps to "harden" schools to prevent violence.

The House approved the STOP School Violence Act earlier this month, but the measure has not been taken up in the Senate.

Kris Brown, co-president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, said she and other gun-control advocates would be disappointed if Fix NICS represents the strongest action Congress takes this year on guns.

"It's a tiny, baby step forward," Brown said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters. "We think it's not far enough."

The Brady campaign has urged a three-point plan that includes expansion of background checks to cover gun purchases at gun shows and on the internet; banning new assault weapons and high-capacity magazines; and enabling court-issued restraining orders against people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The National Rifle Association backs Fix NICS as a way to add transparency and accountability to the background check system, but has pushed harder for a separate bill allowing gun owners to carry concealed weapons across state lines.

Lawmakers also were discussing a provision that would allow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do research on gun safety. A law adopted in the 1990's blocks such research and prohibits the CDC from engaging in advocacy on issues related to guns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook crisis-management lesson: What not to do

    Facebook crisis-management lesson: What not to do

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:16:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:16:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...
    The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More >>
    The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More >>

  • Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:16:10 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • Lawsuits vs. big oil lead to court lessons on climate change

    Lawsuits vs. big oil lead to court lessons on climate change

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:44:31 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:15:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his co...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his co...
    A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his courtroom into a classroom in what could be the first court hearing to study the science of climate...More >>
    A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his courtroom into a classroom in what could be the first court hearing to study the science of climate change.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly