Hundreds of Kentucky teachers rally to oppose benefit cuts

(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner). Debbie Burke, left, an elementary school teacher in Pike County, and her husband Gary Burke rally against a proposed pension overhaul bill, in Frankfort, Ky. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of Kentucky teachers flexed their political muscle with a rally Wednesday outside the state Capitol, seeking to bury a proposed pension overhaul and win more state education funding from the Republican-led legislature.

Braving a late-season snow, about 1,000 teachers and other school employees marched from the Kentucky Education Association headquarters to the Capitol, chanting, "We'll Remember in November" - an election-year warning against efforts to reduce their retirement benefits. Some motorists honked in support as they drove past the marchers. Kentucky has one of the worst-funded public pension systems in the country and efforts to achieve reform are being closely watched nationwide by teachers and other public workers in other states.

The show of force by Kentucky teachers comes amid growing unrest among public educators nationwide, led by thousands of West Virginia teachers who walked off the job and swarmed their Capitol for nine days earlier this year to secure a 5 percent pay raise.

Kentucky teachers are not fighting for a pay raise but are loudly calling on lawmakers not to touch their retirement benefits. The state is at least $41 billion short of what it needs to pay the pension fund over the next 30 years. State officials say the pension bill would save taxpayers about $3.2 billion over the next 20 years and stabilize the situation.

The teachers marched around the Capitol and then formed in front of the statehouse for a rally meant to ratchet up pressure on lawmakers in the final days of their legislative session.

"It is important to know that you are winning this debate," House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, told them. "It is important to know that you have to stay in this debate and in this game 'til the very end."

Huddled together in the cold, teachers waved signs and chanted "Find funding first," urging lawmakers to pass revenue enhancements to support public pensions.

At least seven eastern Kentucky districts closed schools Wednesday so teachers could attend. They were joined by employees from other districts, which either sent delegations or were closed due to the snow.

The rally comes at a pivotal time, with lawmakers negotiating a new two-year state budget and as Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tries to revive the pension bill, which stalled in the state Senate earlier this month amid another noisy rally by teachers.

"I've never seen teachers this united over a single issue," said Tim Giles, a chemistry teacher in central Kentucky. "We're talking about our standard of living for the rest of our lives."

Nina McCoy, a retired biology teacher from Martin County, said teachers were "backed against the wall" in the pension debate. She said they need to keep up pressure on lawmakers.

"I think they'll sneak around and do anything they can ... if we look the other way," she said.

Teachers said they are upset by proposals that would achieve savings mostly from temporary cuts to the annual cost-of-living raises for retired teachers. The raises would be restored once the system is 90 percent funded. Currently, the system is 56 percent funded.

Teachers also criticized parts of the education budget passed Tuesday by the state Senate, saying it would spend less on preschool programs, textbooks and teacher development.

"We need to take our legislators to school," said Jessica Hiler, a teacher from Fayette County. "It is our job to school them on what is wrong with this budget."

The pension debate has further strained relations between teachers and the state's GOP governor. Bevin's sales pitch angered many teachers, who bristled at his recent remark that teachers opposing pension changes were "ignorant" and "throwing a temper tantrum."

Bevin has toned down his rhetoric since, saying in a weekend message that he had "tremendous respect" for teachers even as he continued to push for the pension overhaul.

Joanne Kidwell, a middle school teacher in Carter County, said Bevin deserves credit for advocating greatly increased state funding to support the pension plans. Kentucky has one of the worst-funded public pension systems in the country.

But in doing so, the governor has been insulting to teachers and damaged his own political standing if he decides to seek re-election next year, said Kidwell, a Republican.

"His rhetoric has been very damaging," she said. "I don't think he needs to worry about having a second term."

