Which countries will dodge tariff ax? Answer by end of April

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - America's top trade negotiator says the Trump administration will decide by the end of April which countries will be spared from steep taxes on steel and aluminum imports.

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer told the House Ways and Means Committee that some countries won't have to pay the tariffs, which take effect Friday, while they try to negotiate exemptions.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum, saying that relying on foreign metals jeopardizes U.S. national security. He exempted Canada and Mexico from the tariffs, pending a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Lighthizer said the administration is also negotiating tariff exemptions with the European Union, South Korea, Argentina and Australia and expects to begin talks with Brazil.

