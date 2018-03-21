Mississippi River crests at ninth highest level on record

The Mississippi River has recently crested along many local points within the last 24-36 hours.

The river ultimately peaked at 43.78 feet in Baton Rouge. That will go down as the 9th highest crest on record dating back to records from the 1880’s.

Many will remember the crest just 7 years ago (2011) at 45.01 feet which is the 4th highest crest on record.

The most significant local crest came from the Mississippi River at Red River Landing along the northern tip of Pointe Coupee Parish. The crest of 61.22 feet will go down as the 3rd highest crest on record.

The Mississippi River at Donaldsonville’s crest of 31.98 feet sits at 13th highest crest on record.

Don’t expect a drastic fall in river levels any time soon. The rivers will stay fairly flat for a few more days before a slow fall is expected over the next few weeks. The Mississippi River at Baton Rouge is forecast to drop back below flood stage on Easter Sunday April 1.

The main issues will continue to impact boating along the river more so than land flooding.

