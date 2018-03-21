Mississippi River crests at ninth highest level on record

The Mississippi River has recently crested along many local points within the last 24-36 hours.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
The parents of Max Gruver testified Wednesday before the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice, asking lawmakers to pass a bill boosting penalties for hazing.More >>
LSU's Division of Student Affairs has banned the Louisiana Beta Chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity from campus until Dec. 31, 2032.More >>
Central Casting Louisiana is looking for extras for Navy training scenes for the movie Greyhound that will film in Baton Rouge.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
