LSU bans fraternity Max Gruver pledged from campus until 2033

Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
The parents of Max Gruver testified Wednesday before the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice, asking lawmakers to pass a bill boosting penalties for hazing.More >>
The parents of Max Gruver testified Wednesday before the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice, asking lawmakers to pass a bill boosting penalties for hazing.More >>
LSU's Division of Student Affairs has banned the Louisiana Beta Chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity from campus until Dec. 31, 2032.More >>
LSU's Division of Student Affairs has banned the Louisiana Beta Chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity from campus until Dec. 31, 2032.More >>
Central Casting Louisiana is looking for extras for Navy training scenes for the movie Greyhound that will film in Baton Rouge.More >>
Central Casting Louisiana is looking for extras for Navy training scenes for the movie Greyhound that will film in Baton Rouge.More >>
An investigation into smuggling illegal items into the Louisiana State Penitentiary and inappropriate behavior resulted in several arrests recently.More >>
An investigation into smuggling illegal items into the Louisiana State Penitentiary and inappropriate behavior resulted in several arrests recently.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
She will be Mississippi's first female U.S. senator and will fill the Senate vacancy when veteran Senator Thad Cochran retires in April.More >>
She will be Mississippi's first female U.S. senator and will fill the Senate vacancy when veteran Senator Thad Cochran retires in April.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>