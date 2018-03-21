LSU bans fraternity Max Gruver pledged from campus until 2033 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU bans fraternity Max Gruver pledged from campus until 2033

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU's Division of Student Affairs has banned the Louisiana Beta Chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity from campus until Dec. 31, 2032.

Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

The national organization acknowledged to the university that the Louisiana Beta Chapter violated LSU’s Code of Student Conduct,
 alcohol, hazing, and endangerment policies.

