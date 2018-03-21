Max Gruver's parents testify about hazing before House committee

Months after the death of Max Gruver threw LSU and the issue of hazing back into the national spotlight, Louisiana lawmakers say they want to make sure it never happens again.

It was an emotional day at the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday as the parents of Max Gruver testified before the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice, asking lawmakers to pass a bill boosting penalties for hazing.

It happened the same day LSU banned Phi Delta Theta from the campus.

The bill got through committee, overcoming its first major hurdle. The bill makes hazing a felony. It is currently only a misdemeanor.

Under the bill, those convicted of hazing could face up to five years in jail and fines of up $10,000. Currently, a hazing conviction only results in a few days in jail and small fines.

RELATED: LSU student dies during alleged hazing incident

Gruver died back in September while pledging at the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. His death was attributed to an alcohol-fueled night of hazing.

His parents told lawmakers that these sorts of stiffer penalties could be just enough to make students think twice before hazing.

The committee did amend the bill in a few ways, making universities liable if leaders knew about hazing and did nothing to prevent it.

It was also changed to lower the penalties for organizations, from originally $100,000 to $10,000 because some lawmakers worried high fines would bankrupt groups.

The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

One important note is the bill does not just apply to hazing at fraternities, but most student groups, including band and sports teams.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.