La. House panel approves harsher penalties for hazing; Max Gruver's parents testify before lawmakers

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he would be inclined to sign a proposal banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, if lawmakers were to pass it.More >>
An elderly woman was found dead inside her home on Lone Oak Drive Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Months after the death of Max Gruver in an alleged hazing incident at LSU, Louisiana lawmakers are pushing to crack down on hazing.More >>
Central Casting Louisiana is looking for people to fit feature roles in the upcoming Netflix movie The Dirt currently filming in New Orleans.More >>
A Baton Rouge chef who just appeared on a recent episode of the Food Network’s Chopped will open a new Asian-themed restaurant in Mid City, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
