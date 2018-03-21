‘Greyhound’ movie casting for Navy training scenes

Central Casting Louisiana is looking for extras for Navy training scenes for the movie Greyhound that will film in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Tom Hanks' naval WWII drama to film in Baton Rouge in 2018

In a post on the casting company’s Facebook page, participants “must be OK (with) being clean-shaven and getting a 1940's style haircut.”

In a Facebook post, casting directors say are looking for "20's - 40's men (18+ years old, any ethnicity) to portray Navy Officers." Directors say because the movie is a period piece, applicants with unnatural hair color, modern haircuts, modern piercings, and full beards will not be considered for the film.

Training will be required for those applicants who are cast by the agency to handle prop weapons in the scene. The training dates are scheduled for March 26 and 27 and possibly on March 28. The training is required so that extras can handle prop weapons in the scenes.

RELATED: Several new productions keep Baton Rouge area film crews busy

The applicants who complete the training will be part of the will work scenes in April.

Interested applicants are asked to email the following to Greyhound@CentralCasting.com:

CURRENT photos of yourself (head shot and full body)

Legal name

Phone number

Height, weight, and measurements

Military experience (if applicable)

Notate TRAINING in the subject line!

Applicants also need to abide by the following submission rules:

You should be the only person in the photo.

Please face the camera.

Only clear and well-lit photos will be considered.

Absolutely NO filters!

Those interested in the opportunity must be registered with Central Casting before the work date.

Registration details and required documents can be found at https://www.centralcasting.com/nola/register/.

MORE:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.