Austin bombing suspect was unemployed college dropout - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Austin bombing suspect was unemployed college dropout

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Austin Police Chief Brian Manley briefs the media, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, Texas. The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over... (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Austin Police Chief Brian Manley briefs the media, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, Texas. The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over...
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.

By DAVID WARREN, REESE DUNKLIN and SHAWN CHEN
Associated Press

The man suspected of planting four bombs in the Texas capital this month that killed two people and injured four others was an unemployed college dropout who doesn't appear to have left much of a trail online aside from some 2012 blog posts about a range of topics, including gay marriage.

Authorities say Mark Anthony Conditt blew himself up in a motel parking lot overnight as a SWAT team approached his SUV. Police haven't publicly released Conditt's name, but a law enforcement official who had been briefed on the investigation identified Conditt as the suspect on the condition of anonymity because the official hadn't been authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Conditt grew up in Pflugerville, a suburb just northeast of Austin where he was still living after moving out of his parents' home. It's not far from the site of the first of the four package bombings - a March 2 explosion that killed a 39-year-old man, Anthony House - though it's unknown if Conditt knew any of the victims and authorities said the motive for the attacks remained unclear.

Authorities released few details about the suspect, aside from his age, that he was white and that he was apparently unemployed. But online postings indicate he was home-schooled. He later attended Austin Community College from 2010 to 2012, but he did not graduate, according to a college spokeswoman.

Conditt left little discernable trace on social media. Aside from a few photos of him on his family's Facebook pages, he apparently made six entries on a personal blog in 2012 in which he addressed a range of topics. In those posts, a blogger identifying himself as Mark Conditt of Pflugerville wrote that gay marriage should be illegal. He also called for the elimination of sex offender registries and argued in favor of the death penalty. He described his interests as cycling, tennis and listening to music

Of gay marriage, Conditt wrote: "Homosexuality is not natural. Just look at the male and female bodies. They are obviously designed to couple."

Jeff Reeb, a neighbor of Conditt's parents in Pflugerville for about 17 years, said he watched Conditt grow up and that he always seemed "smart" and "polite."

Reeb, 75, said Conditt and his grandson played together into middle school and that Conditt regularly visited his parents, whom Reeb described as good neighbors.

Conditt was living with roommates a few miles from his parents' home and was in the process of gutting his home. He said Condit's father, whom he referred to as Pat, worked as an Amway distributor and also bought electronics on the side to resell.

Authorities said they believe Conditt made all of the bombs and that he likely acted alone, though they're still investigating whether he could have had help. They cautioned the public that there could still be package bombs that were planted in the 24 to 36 hours before Conditt's death and that people should report any suspicious packages.

___

Warren and Dunklin reported from Dallas. Chen reported from Chicago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tennis umpire who was accused of killing aims to clear name

    Tennis umpire who was accused of killing aims to clear name

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:54:02 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:29:13 GMT
    A Los Angeles tennis umpire arrested before a U.S. Open match and charged in her husband's 2012 death is trying to clear her name.More >>
    A Los Angeles tennis umpire arrested before a U.S. Open match and charged in her husband's 2012 death is trying to clear her name.More >>

  • Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly

    Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:46:35 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:28:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

  • Creatures of the night inhabit Audubon Zoo's newest building

    Creatures of the night inhabit Audubon Zoo's newest building

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:04:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:28:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Tuesday, March 20, 2018 photo, a Vampire Bat drinks bovine blood in the Criaturas de la Noche (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, the Audubon Zoo's new night house in New Orleans. The various species are all from Cent...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Tuesday, March 20, 2018 photo, a Vampire Bat drinks bovine blood in the Criaturas de la Noche (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, the Audubon Zoo's new night house in New Orleans. The various species are all from Cent...
    Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans.More >>
    Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly