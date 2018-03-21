Teacher who called US military 'lowest of low' is fired

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) - A California school board has voted to fire a teacher who was seen on video calling members of the U.S. military "the lowest of the low" while urging a student in a Marine Corps shirt to not join the service.
The El Rancho Unified School District board on Tuesday announced its decision to terminate El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido.
The board said he Salcido would remain on unpaid leave pending any appeals to the State Office of Administrative Hearings.
The Southern California News Group reports Salcido said in a text message that he would not comment until after being officially notified.
Salcido made the anti-military remarks in January and a video of the incident went viral.
Salcido is also member of the Pico Rivera City Council.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
