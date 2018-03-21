4 Angola workers arrested, 1 fired, another one placed on leave

An investigation into smuggling illegal items into the Louisiana State Penitentiary and inappropriate behavior resulted in several arrests recently.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections reported four Angola employees were arrested, one employee was fired, and another employee was placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation.

DOC said detectives with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Kentricia Ware, 24, of Natchez, MS; Tyleyiah Wrights, 20, of Baton Rouge; Fredricka Ross, 28, of Crosby, MS; and TiChina Williams, 22, of Wilson. Officials added Shaqueel Anderson, 26, of Centreville, MS, was fired and Kiaria Cruse, 21, of McComb, MS, was put on leave pending a disciplinary hearing.

According to the report, Ware admitted Saturday to having sex with an inmate and accepting $400 from him. She was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on charges of felony malfeasance in office and sexual misconduct. She reportedly resigned during the investigation and had been a cadet since October.

Investigators reported they found drugs and a large amount of cash in Wrights’s vehicle during a “routine employee shakedown” on Saturday. They added detectives discovered 17.4 grams of synthetic marijuana and a little more than $1,000 in cash. Wrights was booked on a charge of felony introduction of contraband. Officials said she resigned after being employed with the prison since November. She held the rank of sergeant.

Prison officials said an investigation showed Ross accepted a cell phone from an inmate’s relative and used the phone to communicate with that inmate. Detectives reportedly learned the convict got jealous and slapped her after seeing her talking to other inmates, but Ross didn’t report the incident or write up the inmate. She was booked Monday on a charge of felony malfeasance in office. The prison reported she resigned and had been working there since April 2016. She held the rank of sergeant.

Williams reportedly admitted to kissing an inmate, receiving $4,000 from him over time, and smuggling drugs into Angola. Officials said she had the inmate’s name tattooed on her arm and he had her name tattooed on his. She was booked Monday on a charge of felony malfeasance in office and resigned, officials added. She had been with the prison since August and held the rank of sergeant.

Detectives said Anderson "became confrontational and threatened officers" Sunday when she was questioned about inappropriate behavior with an inmate "after cameras captured her allowing an offender to place his nose in her chest." Officials said they fired her from her job as a probational worker. She had only worked at Angola since the end of January. She held the rank of sergeant.

Officials reported Cruse was put on leave Saturday "after she became enraged, shoved chairs into walls, and shouted expletives as investigators were preparing to interview her concerning this past weekend’s investigations." They added she has been with Angola since September 2016. She holds the rank of sergeant.

More arrests are expected, according to investigators.

