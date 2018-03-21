4 Angola workers arrested, 1 fired, another one placed on leave

An investigation into smuggling illegal items into the Louisiana State Penitentiary and inappropriate behavior resulted in several arrests recently.More >>
The Internal Revenue Service has released its annual "Dirty Dozen" list of 12 tax scams to warn taxpayers amid peak tax-filing season.
A man at the center of a two-month-long investigation in St. Helena Parish was captured Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit by authorities in Kansas.
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.
After putting off a colonoscopy screening for more than a decade, a man finally went to get screened and a gastroenterologist found a 5-inch lesion. He urges others to get screened.
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.
A central New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.
