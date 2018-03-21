St. Helena Parish burglary suspect captured after high-speed pursuit in Kansas

A man at the center of a two-month-long investigation in St. Helena Parish was captured Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit by authorities in Kansas.

Taylor Miller, 26, of Kentwood, La., was wanted on 13 charges including residential burglary, forgery, and criminal damage to property.

Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office say they started investigating Miller after receiving “numerous reports of auto theft and residential burglary” in the northern part of the parish. They have since recovered several items that were reported stolen.

Investigators received information on March 20 about Miller’s whereabouts and notified the Kansas Highway Patrol. Patrolman located Miller that same day in Thomas County, Kansas. He was driving a GMC pickup that was reported stolen in St. Helena parish on March 15.

Miller fled the scene, taking patrolman and local police on a high-speed pursuit and was soon arrested without incident. He is currently in the Thomas County, Kansas jail, awaiting extradition to St. Helena Parish.

In a statement, St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nathaniel Williams thanked the public for “their cooperation and support during this investigation.”

