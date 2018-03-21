US existing-home sales climbed 3 percent in February - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US existing-home sales climbed 3 percent in February

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house in Walpole, Mass. On Wednesday, March 21, the National Association of Realtors reports on February sales of existing homes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house in Walpole, Mass. On Wednesday, March 21, the National Association of Realtors reports on February sales of existing homes.

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. sales of existing homes rebounded in February after declining for the previous two months, a sign that many Americans are still looking to buy despite rising prices and a shrinking number of homes available on the market.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales rose 3 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million. This increase after declining sales in January and December suggests that competition will be heated during the traditional spring home-buying season.

"The upward trend in home sales remains intact but there are headwinds in the way," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The shortage of properties for sale is creating a challenge for would-be homebuyers. As sales listings have steadily declined, prices have been climbing at the same time as a stronger job market has elevated demand - and, also, competition - for purchasing homes. Higher mortgage rates this year might also cause even fewer people to list their homes for sale, which would make the current supply squeeze worse.

The median home sales price was $241,700 in February, a 5.9 percent increase over the past year.

Prices are climbing, in part, because the number of sales listings has dropped. The supply of homes for sale declined 8.1 percent from a year ago to 1.59 million.

In February, sales climbed in the South and West but fell in the Northeast and Midwest.

First-time buyers appear to face the greatest obstacles from the decline in listings, according to an analysis by the real estate company Trulia. Starter homes have seen the steepest price increases as well as sharp drops in inventory - and a greater proportion of them are fixer-uppers that require additional investment from buyers.

Mortgage rates have been rising after President Donald Trump signed tax cuts into law toward the end of last year. The average 30-year mortgage rate was 4.44 percent last week, up from an average as low as 3.78 percent in early September, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Real estate experts warn that higher rates could prompt more existing homeowners to keep their properties off the market, since selling their homes would require them to then buy a new home and pay more in mortgage interest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly

    Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:46:35 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:17:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

  • Audubon Zoo's newest building turns day to night

    Audubon Zoo's newest building turns day to night

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:04:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:17:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Tuesday, March 20, 2018 photo, a Vampire Bat drinks bovine blood in the Criaturas de la Noche (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, the Audubon Zoo's new night house in New Orleans. The various species are all from Cent...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Tuesday, March 20, 2018 photo, a Vampire Bat drinks bovine blood in the Criaturas de la Noche (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, the Audubon Zoo's new night house in New Orleans. The various species are all from Cent...
    Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans.More >>
    Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans.More >>

  • Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:16:38 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly