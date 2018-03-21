School official resigns amid sexual misconduct charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

School official resigns amid sexual misconduct charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A school board member in Ohio is resigning after authorities in Michigan filed charges accusing of him sexual misconduct with a former student decades ago.

Washington Local Schools board member Patrick Hickey said the allegations aren't true as he decided to step down Tuesday.

Hickey in 2015 resigned as superintendent of the Toledo area school district and was banned after an altercation at the school. He was elected to a board seat in November.

A police report from 2016 says a woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Michigan. But authorities say she didn't want to pursue charges at the time.

State police have said they reopened the investigation after the woman decided she wanted to move forward with charges.

