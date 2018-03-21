The Latest: US markets rise ahead of Fed decision - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: US markets rise ahead of Fed decision

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal R... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal R...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

___

12:50 p.m.

U.S. stocks are trading higher Wednesday afternoon as investors await news on whether the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates at the completion of its two-day meeting. The decision will be released at 2:00 p.m.

Investors will also look for signs that Fed policymakers are leaning toward four rate hikes this year, rather than the three that financial markets currently expect.

Fed policymakers will also release their quarterly economic projections after the meeting. Analysts expect that they will slightly raise their forecasts for economic growth and lower their projections for the unemployment rate.

___

11:00 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mixed Wednesday morning as investors wait for news on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates, and investors will be watching closely for clues about how many more increases the central bank may make this year and also for the Fed's assessment of how the economy is doing.

It's also the first Fed meeting since Jerome Powell took over as chairman, although so far Powell hasn't made any major breaks with the policies of predecessor Janet Yellen. Bond yields are little changed after they jumped on Tuesday.

___

6:15 a.m.

Investors are cautious as they await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first meeting under its new chairman, Jerome Powell, and his subsequent news conference.

The Fed is set to announce its first interest rate increase of the year, a testament to the continued strength of the economy and of the job market in particular. The central bank raised rates modestly three times in 2017 under Powell's predecessor, Janet Yellen, whom he succeeded last month.

Once its meeting ends at 2 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, the Fed will issue a policy statement and update its economic projections before Powell begins taking questions from reporters.

Dow and S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the Fed announcement, while the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 106.30 yen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation

    AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:24:17 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:05:50 GMT
    Shareholders of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla are voting on a pay package for iconic CEO Elon Musk that could net him more than $50 billion for meeting lofty milestones over the next decade.More >>
    Shareholders of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla are voting on a pay package for iconic CEO Elon Musk that could net him more than $50 billion for meeting lofty milestones over the next decade.More >>

  • 2nd high bond set in Stoneman Douglas-related case

    2nd high bond set in Stoneman Douglas-related case

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:14:53 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:05:13 GMT
    (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Zachary Cruz, center, the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, is displayed in a monitor via closed circuit television from the main jail as he as he makes his first appearance on c...(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Zachary Cruz, center, the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, is displayed in a monitor via closed circuit television from the main jail as he as he makes his first appearance on c...

    A judge has set an unusually high $500,000 bond and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect.

    More >>

    A judge has set an unusually high $500,000 bond and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect.

    More >>

  • Mississippi agriculture official expected to go to US Senate

    Mississippi agriculture official expected to go to US Senate

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:56:05 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:04:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. The state's governor will appoint Hyde-Smith as M...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. The state's governor will appoint Hyde-Smith as M...
    Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is expected to appoint state Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to succeed a longtime U.S. senator who is resigning because of poor health.More >>
    Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is expected to appoint state Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to succeed a longtime U.S. senator who is resigning because of poor health.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly