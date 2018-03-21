Investors cautious ahead of Fed interest rate decision - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Investors cautious ahead of Fed interest rate decision

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal R... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal R...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Investors are cautious as they await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first meeting under its new chairman, Jerome Powell, and his subsequent news conference.

The Fed is set to announce its first interest rate increase of the year, a testament to the continued strength of the economy and of the job market in particular. The central bank raised rates modestly three times in 2017 under Powell's predecessor, Janet Yellen, whom he succeeded last month.

Once its meeting ends at 2 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, the Fed will issue a policy statement and update its economic projections before Powell begins taking questions from reporters.

Dow and S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the Fed announcement, while the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 106.30 yen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby lawyers: No T-shirts, flowers or slogans at retrial

    Cosby lawyers: No T-shirts, flowers or slogans at retrial

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:04:25 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:25:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, a judge agreed to let five additional Cosby accusers ...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, a judge agreed to let five additional Cosby accusers ...
    Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.More >>

  • Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:25:09 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

  • Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly

    Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:46:35 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:24:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>

    A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly