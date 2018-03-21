From the First Alert Weather Team

High pressure will remain in control of the local weather right into the weekend. This will result in a prolonged period of dry weather. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal the next few days.

After a chilly start to this morning, afternoon highs will reach near 70°. Clear skies and light winds will allow for temps to fall steadily during the evening, so grab a jacket if you have evening plans. Thursday morning will be cold with lows dipping into the low 40°s in many neighborhoods.

A few spots across the state line might even see upper 30°s early Thursday. Southerly winds return Thursday afternoon beginning a warming trend that continues into next weekend. The weekend remains dry, but humidity will start to sneak in as will 80° afternoon temperatures.

All in all, it will still be a nice weather weekend. A few showers return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday, but the vast majority look to remain dry.

