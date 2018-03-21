The Latest: Academic in Facebook case says he is a scapegoat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Academic in Facebook case says he is a scapegoat

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the alleged use of Facebook data to influence the U.S. presidential election (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

The Cambridge University researcher who developed an app used by Cambridge Analytica to harvest data from millions of Facebook users claims he has been made a scapegoat.

Alexandr Kogan told BBC on Wednesday he believed all the information he provided was obtained legitimately. He said he was approached by Cambridge Analytica, which is being investigated by British and U.S. authorities for possible misuse of data.

He said: "They approached me. In terms of the usage of Facebook data they wrote the terms of service for the app, they provided the legal advice that this was all appropriate."

Kogan admitted he did not ask enough questions about the data use and did not have a lawyer review the agreement.

Cambridge Analytica has suspended its top executive as possible misuse of data is checked.

