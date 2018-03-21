Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M... (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Andrew Joos-Visconti protects his home from the upcoming rains with sand bags in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a powerful... (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Andrew Joos-Visconti protects his home from the upcoming rains with sand bags in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a powerful...
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Andrew Joos-Visconti works to protect his back yard from the upcoming rains with a plastic tarp, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles Tuesday, March 20, 2018. At right, his daughter, Scarlett, 4. Authorities ordered tens ... (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Andrew Joos-Visconti works to protect his back yard from the upcoming rains with a plastic tarp, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles Tuesday, March 20, 2018. At right, his daughter, Scarlett, 4. Authorities ordered tens ...
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Andrew Joos-Visconti protects his property with sandbags from the upcoming rains in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a power... (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Andrew Joos-Visconti protects his property with sandbags from the upcoming rains in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a power...
(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off... (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off...

By AMANDA LEE MYERS and JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - When sheriff's deputies told Kristine Sperling and her family they should evacuate their Southern California home because of an approaching storm in January, they didn't listen.

Sperling thought she, her husband and their 11-year-old daughter would be perfectly safe. But the storm unleashed mudslides that inundated hundreds of homes in their community of Montecito and killed 21 people, including a dear family friend.

Now the Sperlings don't question evacuation orders. They just go.

"It's a matter of life and death," Sperling said from Santa Barbara, where her family was staying with good friends after evacuating Tuesday ahead of a powerful Pacific storm that's likely to be the worst this winter for parts of the state.

The storm, a so-called atmospheric river, began moving into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides braced for the worst.

The Sperlings' home wasn't damaged by January's mudslides but the family needed to be rescued after losing electricity, gas and water, and all the roads out of town were destroyed.

"We're just not willing to take that kind of chance anymore," the 48-year-old Sperling said. "What happened in January was just all of our worst nightmares."

Between a quarter and a third of an inch of rain (less than a centimeter) was recorded throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Tuesday evening. Trace amounts had begun to fall in some parts of Los Angeles County.

The worst of the storm is expected between midday Wednesday through Thursday, bringing 2-5 inches (5-13 centimeters) of rain to coastal areas and valleys, and 5-10 inches (13-25 centimeters) in foothills and mountains.

"Everybody's clenched a bit waiting," said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Hoxsie said there's also potential for isolated thunderstorms, which can dump large amounts of water over short periods of time.

"That gets everybody more concerned," she said.

The Sperlings are among tens of thousands of people in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties who've been ordered to flee their homes as the storm approached. Los Angeles County authorities put thousands more on notice late Tuesday to be ready to evacuate from neighborhoods in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, which have also been badly hit by wildfires.

Many residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have faced repeated evacuations or advisories since December, when a wind-driven fire grew into the largest in recorded state history and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

Montecito resident Garrick Hyder evacuated for the December wildfire but not ahead of the January mudslides, which destroyed items in his garage that included a motorcycle and thousands of dollars' worth of snowboarding and scuba-diving equipment.

Hyder watched as rescuers retrieved several bodies over several days from in front of his house. Mudslides had swept the dead from their homes miles away to the coast.

Hyder evacuated four days after the mudslides and then again when another storm threatened the area a week ago.

"I'm on No. 4 now," Hyder said Tuesday as he packed his car. "It's pretty crazy. It's kind of the price of living in paradise."

Hyder was planning to stay in Los Angeles overnight and then head up north to Lake Tahoe to make the most of his latest evacuation.

"I'm getting used to this," he said. "It's kind of desensitizing."

Both Hyder and the Sterlings know several neighbors who are opting to stay, many who are older and less mobile, some who are tired of the repeated evacuations and others who just think their homes will be safe.

Camille Joos-Visconti, her husband and their three children were staying in their home in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles. For now.

"We have three dogs, two newborn kittens, a 20-pound iguana, a 5-foot snake, three young kids, and I'm pregnant," said the 32-year-old Joos-Visconti. "It's just so much to deal with."

The family's area has also been burned bare from recent wildfires and their home is prone to flooding. Their area is on notice to evacuate Wednesday.

Joos-Visconti said the family has evacuated three times since September and can be out of the house with everything they need in five minutes if necessary.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:27:27 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:28:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:18:28 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>

  • Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:27:29 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:17:03 GMT
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>
    •   

  • FloodsMore>>

  • Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:28:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:18:28 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>

  • Tens of thousands to evacuate as California storm looms

    Tens of thousands to evacuate as California storm looms

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:28:17 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:31:10 GMT
    (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off...(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off...
    Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a powerful storm headed toward California.More >>
    Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a powerful storm headed toward California.More >>

  • Louisiana flood victims evacuate to Kiln

    Louisiana flood victims evacuate to Kiln

    Wednesday, August 17 2016 10:11 PM EDT2016-08-18 02:11:55 GMT
    Carnley says it seems like mass confusion with long wait times to try to get any government assistance or answers. (Photo source: WLOX News)Carnley says it seems like mass confusion with long wait times to try to get any government assistance or answers. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    As the flood waters in Louisiana begin to recede, the healing and recovery efforts begin for thousands of displaced residents. 

    More >>

    As the flood waters in Louisiana begin to recede, the healing and recovery efforts begin for thousands of displaced residents. 

    More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Missouri inmate gets 2nd stay of execution from high court

    Missouri inmate gets 2nd stay of execution from high court

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:15:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:28:08 GMT
    (Jeremy Weis Photography via AP). This undated photo provided by Jeremy Weis Photography, shows Russell Bucklew, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, March 20, 2018, for killing a former girlfriend's new boyfriend in 1996 in eastern Missouri. ...(Jeremy Weis Photography via AP). This undated photo provided by Jeremy Weis Photography, shows Russell Bucklew, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, March 20, 2018, for killing a former girlfriend's new boyfriend in 1996 in eastern Missouri. ...
    A Missouri death row inmate whose life was spared by a last-minute stay of execution four years ago is asking the US Supreme Court for another reprieve, claiming the process of killing him could cause blood-filled...More >>
    A Missouri death row inmate whose life was spared by a last-minute stay of execution four years ago is asking the US Supreme Court for another reprieve, claiming the process of killing him could cause blood-filled tumors to burst inside his head.More >>

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:28:05 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

  • Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

    Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:15:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:27:49 GMT
    (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A law enforcement officer runs on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, moments after an explosion on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' ...(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A law enforcement officer runs on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, moments after an explosion on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' ...
    Authorities face promise of valuable new leads as they pursue a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital.More >>
    Authorities face promise of valuable new leads as they pursue a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly