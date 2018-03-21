Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

The recent nor'easters have wreaked havoc on the northeast Atlantic coast – but just how unusual is this weather?

The recent nor'easters have wreaked havoc on the northeast Atlantic coast – but just how unusual is this weather?

On Wednesday, March 14, a resident of Methuen, MA, clears away snow that fell as the result of a nor’easter moving along the Atlantic coast. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

On Wednesday, March 14, a resident of Methuen, MA, clears away snow that fell as the result of a nor’easter moving along the Atlantic coast. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

Fourth nor'easter possible: Why so many?

Fourth nor'easter possible: Why so many?

Parts of the East Coast could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter.

Parts of the East Coast could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter.

Parts of New Jersey could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter this week. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Parts of New Jersey could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter this week. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Parts of New Jersey could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter this week. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Parts of New Jersey could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter this week. (Source: KYW/CNN)

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Sand blown in from a nor'easter on Tuesday March 20, 2018 as well as from two recent storms buries an entrance to the beach in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, N.J.

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). Southwest Airlines flights are displayed on an arrivals and departures board at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Newark, N.J.

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). Southwest Airlines flights are displayed on an arrivals and departures board at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Newark, N.J.

(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh.

By KRISTEN DE GROOT and WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.

Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.

"It's ridiculous," Bob Burkhard of Toms River, New Jersey, said on Tuesday near the beach at Seaside Park. "First day of spring and we're getting another snowstorm."

Landscaping crews along the New Jersey coast tended to shrubs and plants at oceanfront homes, and then packed up their garden tools to get ready to plow. Shore towns positioned bulldozers, front-end loaders and other heavy equipment to deal with beach erosion.

The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

Widespread power outages were possible with gusts blowing up to 35 mph (56 kph).

In Philadelphia, where wind-whipped snow fell on Tuesday, restaurant server Katy Halbeisen called the early-spring storm "pretty lame."

"Yesterday I was walking around and saw little birds taking a bath and it looked like they were thinking it would be spring. So I feel bad for those little birds," she said.

Dog walker Emily DiFiglia said she was done with winter.

"I'm outside all day long. So having the weather constantly fluctuating has driven me a little mad," she said on Philadelphia's South Street. "Mother Nature, let's get some warm weather!"

The flight-tracking site FlightAware reported more than 3,000 canceled flights across the U.S. Wednesday, most in the Northeast.

On the ground, Amtrak said it would scale back service on the Northeast corridor and some states banned certain types of trucks from major highways.

___

Parry reported from Seaside Park, New Jersey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.