Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

The recent nor'easters have wreaked havoc on the northeast Atlantic coast – but just how unusual is this weather?

On Wednesday, March 14, a resident of Methuen, MA, clears away snow that fell as the result of a nor’easter moving along the Atlantic coast. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

Parts of the East Coast could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter.

Parts of New Jersey could see up to a foot of snow from yet another nor'easter this week. (Source: KYW/CNN)

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Sand blown in from a nor'easter on Tuesday March 20, 2018 as well as from two recent storms buries an entrance to the beach in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, N.J.

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). Southwest Airlines flights are displayed on an arrivals and departures board at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Newark, N.J.

(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh.

By KRISTEN DE GROOT and WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The fourth nor'easter in three weeks pushed its way up the winter-weary East Coast on Wednesday, the first full day of spring, packing high winds and the potential for a foot or more of snow from West Virginia to New England.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights and school districts throughout the Northeast canceled classes ahead of the storm that was expected to intensify Wednesday afternoon, with heavy, wet snow a threat to knock out power around the region. Shore towns were warned of the possibility of coastal flooding.

Snow started falling Tuesday night in West Virginia and Kentucky and continued through Wednesday morning, while mid-Atlantic states saw a wintry mix before the precipitation was to change over to all snow.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to kick into gear in the mid-Atlantic by late Wednesday morning, then head north to New York and New England. But forecasters noted that the storm had sharp gradients that could cause several inches to fall in some spots, while nearby areas could see much less accumulation.

Winter-whipped residents said they were ready for the latest storm, though many hoped it would be the last and give way to spring.

"I didn't think I'd still need to keep storm stuff in my car in late March, but what are you going to do?" Wilson Collins said as he prepared to leave his Toms River, New Jersey, home on Wednesday morning, checking his trunk to make sure he had a shovel, a blanket and other emergency items. "I'm hoping most of the snow will accumulate just on the grass, but the roads will be a mess no matter what. I just hope this is finally it."

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Peterson said the latest storm was tough to call.

"It's definitely a tricky forecast," Petersen said. "We're still expecting heavy snows throughout the region, but there could be lower numbers in some coastal areas where warmer temperatures are causing rain or more of a wintry mix."

Residents were being urged to stay home and off the roads, if possible, on Wednesday, so crews could work to keep streets clear.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware reported more than 3,800 canceled flights across the U.S. on Wednesday, most in the Northeast.

On the ground, Amtrak scaled back service on the Northeast corridor and some states banned certain types of trucks from major highways.

Parry reported from Seaside Park, New Jersey. Associated Press writer Bruce Shipkowski in Toms River, New Jersey, also contributed to this report.

