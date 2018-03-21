2nd high bond set in Stoneman Douglas-related case

Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade is pushing for tighter gun laws after the Florida high school shooting massacre.More >>
Organizers are expecting a half million people to rally in Washington, D.C., March 24 during the March For Our Lives protest. Many of them will be students. A group of Washington mothers wants to make sure they have a place to stay in town, so they found more than a thousand local families willing to host.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.More >>
A judge has set an unusually high $500,000 bond and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect.More >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
