Mississippi agriculture official expected to go to US Senate - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mississippi agriculture official expected to go to US Senate

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. The state's governor will appoint Hyde-Smith as M... (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. The state's governor will appoint Hyde-Smith as M...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., appears at the Capitol for a vote in Washington. Cochran announced his retirement March 5 due to health issues. The state's governor will appoi... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., appears at the Capitol for a vote in Washington. Cochran announced his retirement March 5 due to health issues. The state's governor will appoi...

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is expected to appoint state Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to succeed a longtime U.S. senator who is resigning because of poor health.

Bryant has scheduled an announcement at noon Wednesday in Hyde-Smith's hometown of Brookhaven. Three state Republican sources told The Associated Press that he chose the Hyde-Smith to succeed Sen. Thad Cochran, who is 80 and is stepping down April 1. The sources spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the announcement was not yet official.

Hyde-Smith, 58, would be the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress.

She would immediately begin campaigning for a Nov. 6 nonpartisan special election to fill the rest of Cochran's term, which expires in January 2020.

Hyde-Smith won a state Senate seat in 1999 as a Democrat. She switched to the GOP in late 2010 and was elected agriculture commissioner in 2011, holding the job since then. In 2016, she was one of many agriculture advisers to Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Bryant is a Trump supporter and has said he believes the president will campaign for his Senate appointee in the special election, which could attract several candidates.

Chris McDaniel, a tea party-backed state senator who nearly unseated Cochran in a bruising 2014 Republican primary, said last week that he is running in the special election. Democrat Mike Espy, who was President Bill Clinton's first agriculture secretary, also intends to run. Espy in 1986 became the first African-American in modern times to win a congressional seat in Mississippi, and he has publicly supported both Democrats and Republicans in various races.

Cochran's resignation creates two Senate races this year in Mississippi as Republicans are trying to maintain their slim Senate majority. Although it is a deeply conservative state, Democrats are hoping to capitalize on divisions among Republicans in hopes of winning a Nov. 27 runoff, if there is one.

Hyde-Smith served 12 years as a Democrat in the state Senate from a rural southwest Mississippi district, switching to the Republican Party in late 2010.

In 2011, she won a three-way GOP primary for agriculture commissioner without a runoff. She beat Democratic opponents even more easily in the 2011 and 2015 general elections.

Hyde-Smith is one of only four women ever elected to statewide office in Mississippi. It and Vermont are the only two U.S. states that never have elected a woman to Congress.

Bryant has said he was focused on naming a senator who could serve at least 20 years. Mississippi has a tradition of sending the same people to Washington for decades to build seniority and influence. Cochran is in his second stint as chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

___

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • The Latest: Zuckerberg said set to speak on data scandal

    The Latest: Zuckerberg said set to speak on data scandal

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:28:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...
    The Cambridge University researcher who developed an app used by Cambridge Analytica to harvest data from millions of Facebook users claims he has been made a scapegoat.More >>
    The Cambridge University researcher who developed an app used by Cambridge Analytica to harvest data from millions of Facebook users claims he has been made a scapegoat.More >>

  • Final spending bill leaves out 'dreamers,' major wall money

    Final spending bill leaves out 'dreamers,' major wall money

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:26:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:28:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters following a closed-door Republican strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Ryan says he's hoping bargainers can resolve the fi...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters following a closed-door Republican strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Ryan says he's hoping bargainers can resolve the fi...

    Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are dragging on as lawmakers find themselves tangled in side issues ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

    More >>

    Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are dragging on as lawmakers find themselves tangled in side issues ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

    More >>

  • Briefing papers warned Trump: 'DO NOT CONGRATULATE' Putin

    Briefing papers warned Trump: 'DO NOT CONGRATULATE' Putin

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:25:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:27:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, July 7, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Kremlin said Trump called Putin to congratulate ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, July 7, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Kremlin said Trump called Putin to congratulate ...

    "An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections," Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, said.

    More >>

    "An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections," Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly