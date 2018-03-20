Police: Maryland school shooter used his father's handgun

A school shooting in southern Maryland on Tuesday morning left the student dead and two other people injured.

Jonah Powell saw one of the people who was shot Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). A car is towed away on a flatbed tow-truck away from the parking lot of Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Great Mills.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon ). Two students and a mother leave Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Teachers and school employees depart Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md.

(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - A teenager used his father's legally-owned handgun in an attack inside his high school in Maryland, police said Wednesday.

Austin Rollins, 17, was killed Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School when a school resource officer fired off a shot at the attacker. It was not yet clear whether Rollins took his own life with his father's semi-automatic Glock handgun or was killed by the officer's bullet.

Investigators with the St. Mary's County sheriff's office said Rollins shot a 16-year-old girl in a hallway within minutes of entering the high school. Rollins and the girl had recently ended a relationship.

"All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence," police said in a statement.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh was released Wednesday from a hospital, while the girl, Jaelynn Willey, was still fighting for her life at a the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

The area where the shooting took place is in St. Mary's County, with a population of about 110,000. The coastal swath of southern Maryland is located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Washington, D.C. and many families have military ties.

Attempts to reach the shooter's family were unsuccessful.

A day after the eruption of gun violence in one of the sleepy community's schools, the few residents who ventured out amid a snowstorm blanketing the East Coast praised the school resource officer who responded inside of 60 seconds and fired off a shot at the attacker.

"He did a very, very good job," said Sharon Eglinton, manager of a cafe in nearby Leonardtown.

While investigators are still determining whether Rollins took his own life or was killed by the officer's bullet, St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron credited Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill with preventing any more loss of life.

Cameron said Gaskill, a six-year veteran with SWAT team training, responded within a minute and fired his weapon simultaneously with a final shot fired by Rollins. The officer was unharmed.

Federal agents completed an urgent trace request by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office for the history of the handgun. Authorities said it was legally bought by Rollins' father.

In Maryland, a person must be 21 to possess a handgun, unless carrying one is required for employment.

People who knew Rollins were trying to make some kind of sense of Tuesday's hometown horror.

"Never in a million years could I have imagined he would do something like this. I was in the car when I heard it was him. I pulled over and almost puked," said Adlai Traver, 18, who attended Great Mills in his freshman and sophomore years and knew all three kids involved in the shooting.

Associated Press contributors include David McFadden, Courtney Columbus, and Sarah Rankin.

