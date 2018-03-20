Students hold vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims

The case could potentially go on for years, and claims related to the bridge collapse could go up to $1 billion, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer.More >>
The case could potentially go on for years, and claims related to the bridge collapse could go up to $1 billion, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer.More >>
When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.More >>
When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
On Aug. 21, a solar eclipse will pass through 12 states from the U.S. West Coast to East Coast.More >>
On Aug. 21, a solar eclipse will pass through 12 states from the U.S. West Coast to East Coast.More >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore >>
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>