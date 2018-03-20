One dead after wreck involving motorcycle on Nicholson - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One dead after wreck involving motorcycle on Nicholson

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person is reportedly dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Nicholson Drive around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

