One dead after wreck involving motorcycle on Nicholson

One person is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle on Nicholson Drive (Source: WAFB)

One person is reportedly dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Nicholson Drive around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

LA 30 (Nicholson Drive) is closed in both directions at Leone Street due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 21, 2018

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

