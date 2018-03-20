One dead after wreck involving motorcycle on Nicholson

One person is reportedly dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.More >>
One person is reportedly dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.More >>
Baton Rouge's first class of community police ambassadors is almost ready to hit the streets.More >>
Baton Rouge's first class of community police ambassadors is almost ready to hit the streets.More >>
For more than two decades, Louisiana has kept most of its biggest casinos on the water. A bill at the state capitol could now move them to solid ground.More >>
For more than two decades, Louisiana has kept most of its biggest casinos on the water. A bill at the state capitol could now move them to solid ground.More >>
The future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is still in question as a fierce debate on the zoo’s location continues across the parish.More >>
The future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is still in question as a fierce debate on the zoo’s location continues across the parish.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 is National Kick Butts Day. It’s a day to give yourself a kick in the seat of the pants and finally put out the cigarette butts once and for all.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 is National Kick Butts Day. It’s a day to give yourself a kick in the seat of the pants and finally put out the cigarette butts once and for all.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
A central New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.More >>
A central New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.More >>