Man dead after wreck involving motorcycle on Nicholson; ID released

One person is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle on Nicholson Drive (Source: WAFB)

One man was killed Tuesday night in a wreck involving his motorcycle and an SUV.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Anath Sridhar, 23, was killed around 8:30 p.m. as a result of the wreck. BRPD officials say Sridhar was driving a 2014 Honda motorcycle south on the entrance curve from South Boulevard to Nicholson Drive, when his motorcycle crossed over into the northbound lanes of Nicholson and he exited the curve.

The motorcycle struck a 2002 Chevy Suburban, being driven by a 36-year-old man, that was headed north on Nicholson.

Sridhar died on the scene. No charges are expected in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

