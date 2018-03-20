Community police ambassadors meet to discuss crime elimination initiatives

The first group of Baton Rouge community police ambassadors is almost ready to hit the streets (Source: WAFB)

Baton Rouge's first class of community police ambassadors is almost ready to hit the streets.

The group of 19 met Tuesday night at City Hall to come up with a strategic plan for the next two years. The diverse group of volunteers already went through eight training sessions with the District Attorney's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department. One of their ideas is turning a handful of rundown buildings into "community connection centers."

"It's sort of a blight and crime elimination initiative where they will actually take some abandoned storefronts, convert them into sort of a community space that's outfitted with technology. We've talked to the Smart Cities Committee, as well as have police officers there," said EBR Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

The group is also pushing for more oversight and transparency within BRPD. They're working on a list of policy changes that will be voted on by the metro council.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.