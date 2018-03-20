Bills moving riverboat casinos on land overcome first hurdles at La. capitol

Baton Rouge's first class of community police ambassadors is almost ready to hit the streets.More >>
For more than two decades, Louisiana has kept most of its biggest casinos on the water. A bill at the state capitol could now move them to solid ground.More >>
The future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is still in question as a fierce debate on the zoo’s location continues across the parish.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 is National Kick Butts Day. It’s a day to give yourself a kick in the seat of the pants and finally put out the cigarette butts once and for all.More >>
Upperclassmen at St. Amant High School returned to their old classrooms this week for the first time since the August 2016 flood. The building, which is part of the first phase of renovations planned for the school, opened this week.More >>
Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The Museum of Failure is a collection of more than 100 of the biggest innovation fails in pop-culture history, featuring products that never quite made it past the shelves.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
