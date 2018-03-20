Court: Mexican family can't sue agent in cross-border death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Court: Mexican family can't sue agent in cross-border death

By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent who fired his gun in Texas and fatally wounded a teenager across the Mexican border in 2010 cannot be sued by the teen's family, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, in a ruling that cited diplomatic and national security concerns.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez. He was killed by agent Jesus Mesa in 2010. The Justice Department has said Mesa was trying to stop illegal border crossings and fired after he came under a barrage of rocks.

The appeals court voted 13-2 to uphold a federal district judge's dismissal of the family's claims. The case involved questions of whether and when constitutional rights afforded American citizens extend to non-citizens outside the nation's boundaries.

The opinion was the latest in a complicated trip through the legal system. After the district judge dismissed the case, a divided three-judge 5th Circuit panel partially reversed the decision, allowing the suit to progress. The full 5th Circuit re-heard the case and sided with Mesa. But the appeals court was ordered to hear the case again by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court said the issues should be re-examined in light of its 6-2 decision in a case known as Ziglar v. Abbasi, which said that Muslim men detained in harsh conditions in a Brooklyn jail after the Sept. 11 attacks can't sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.

Both sides in the Mesa case argued that the details in the Abbasi case bolstered their respective arguments.

Tuesday's majority opinion said the dismissal stands, and that the case raises national security concerns in that border agents might hesitate to make split-second decisions in dangerous situations if they believe they might face lawsuits.

Extending the right to sue in the Hernandez case "would interfere with the political branches' oversight of national security and foreign affairs," Judge Edith H. Jones wrote for the majority. "It would flout Congress's consistent and explicit refusals to provide damage remedies for aliens injured abroad. And it would create a remedy with uncertain limits."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:49:11 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>

  • California city aims to opt out of state's 'sanctuary' law

    California city aims to opt out of state's 'sanctuary' law

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:28:23 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:49:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Amy Taxin). This Monday, March 19, 2018 photo Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar poses for a photo at City Hall in Los Alamitos, Calif. Leaders of the small California city have given preliminary approval to a measure to exempt the city from a sta...(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). This Monday, March 19, 2018 photo Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar poses for a photo at City Hall in Los Alamitos, Calif. Leaders of the small California city have given preliminary approval to a measure to exempt the city from a sta...
    Leaders of a small California city have given preliminary approval to an ordinance that seeks to exempt the city from a state law that limits cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration agents.More >>
    Leaders of a small California city have given preliminary approval to an ordinance that seeks to exempt the city from a state law that limits cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration agents.More >>

  • The Latest: Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

    The Latest: Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:27:08 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:48:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...
    Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.More >>
    Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly