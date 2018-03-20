Montana pipeline protester avoids jail, must pay restitution - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Montana pipeline protester avoids jail, must pay restitution

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An Oregon climate change activist avoided jail time and was ordered to pay $3,775 in restitution by a Montana judge on Tuesday after he was convicted of illegally shutting down a crude oil pipeline.

State District Judge Daniel Boucher noted that defendant Leonard Higgins had no prior serious convictions as he handed down a three-year deferred sentence, court clerk Rick Cook said.

Higgins entered a fenced site near Big Sandy, Montana, in October 2016 and closed a valve on pipeline operated by Spectra Energy, now part of Texas-based Enbridge Energy.

The pipeline carries oil from Canada's tar sands region.

Activists simultaneously targeted other pipelines in Washington state, North Dakota and Minnesota. Environmentalists and scientists say tar sands crude could exacerbate climate change due to the carbon dioxide released when petroleum products are burned.

Higgins, who faced a maximum of 10 years in prison, said he went into the courtroom Tuesday morning expecting to be sent to jail.

"I'm bewildered," Higgins told The Associated Press following Tuesday's sentencing hearing. "I came into court today with only my driver's license, my health insurance card and money to put in the jail commissary account."

Prior to the sentencing, Enbridge had claimed Higgins actions caused the company more than $25,000 in damage.

Prosecutor Stephen Gannon had asked for a 10 year prison with all but 60 days suspended on the felony charge, Cook said.

An Enbridge spokesman said in an emailed statement that the company respected the court's decision.

"It is our intention to donate any court-ordered payment in this case to local area first responders," Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said. "We believe it's important to support the people who everyday focus on the safety and wellbeing of the community and the environment."

During his trial last year, Higgins was blocked by Boucher from arguing in court that his act of civil disobedience was necessary because climate change is an emergency that cannot be ignored.

His record will be cleared of the felony criminal mischief conviction if he doesn't violate the terms of Tuesday's sentence, such as by committing another offense.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales

    San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:35 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:35:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:04:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Chea). In this photo taken Jan. 26, 2018, Mike Moy, an assistant plant manager for Lehigh Hanson Cement Group, inspects a Kespry drone he uses to survey inventories of rock, sand and other building materials at a mining plant in Sunol, ...(AP Photo/Terry Chea). In this photo taken Jan. 26, 2018, Mike Moy, an assistant plant manager for Lehigh Hanson Cement Group, inspects a Kespry drone he uses to survey inventories of rock, sand and other building materials at a mining plant in Sunol, ...

    San Francisco could become the largest US city to ban the sale of fur, meaning no more fur salons at upscale department stores and no more key chains with real rabbit feet.

    More >>

    San Francisco could become the largest US city to ban the sale of fur, meaning no more fur salons at upscale department stores and no more key chains with real rabbit feet.

    More >>

  • $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:04:24 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>

  • Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:45:37 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly