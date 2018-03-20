Montana pipeline protester avoids jail, must pay restitution

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An Oregon climate change activist avoided jail time and was ordered to pay $3,775 in restitution by a Montana judge on Tuesday after he was convicted of illegally shutting down a crude oil pipeline.
State District Judge Daniel Boucher noted that defendant Leonard Higgins had no prior serious convictions as he handed down a three-year deferred sentence, court clerk Rick Cook said.
Higgins entered a fenced site near Big Sandy, Montana, in October 2016 and closed a valve on pipeline operated by Spectra Energy, now part of Texas-based Enbridge Energy.
The pipeline carries oil from Canada's tar sands region.
Activists simultaneously targeted other pipelines in Washington state, North Dakota and Minnesota. Environmentalists and scientists say tar sands crude could exacerbate climate change due to the carbon dioxide released when petroleum products are burned.
Higgins, who faced a maximum of 10 years in prison, said he went into the courtroom Tuesday morning expecting to be sent to jail.
"I'm bewildered," Higgins told The Associated Press following Tuesday's sentencing hearing. "I came into court today with only my driver's license, my health insurance card and money to put in the jail commissary account."
Prior to the sentencing, Enbridge had claimed Higgins actions caused the company more than $25,000 in damage.
Prosecutor Stephen Gannon had asked for a 10 year prison with all but 60 days suspended on the felony charge, Cook said.
An Enbridge spokesman said in an emailed statement that the company respected the court's decision.
"It is our intention to donate any court-ordered payment in this case to local area first responders," Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said. "We believe it's important to support the people who everyday focus on the safety and wellbeing of the community and the environment."
During his trial last year, Higgins was blocked by Boucher from arguing in court that his act of civil disobedience was necessary because climate change is an emergency that cannot be ignored.
His record will be cleared of the felony criminal mischief conviction if he doesn't violate the terms of Tuesday's sentence, such as by committing another offense.
