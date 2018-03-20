Man hit girl with screwdriver, dragged her behind car - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man hit girl with screwdriver, dragged her behind car

Whaley will receive a two and one-third to seven year sentence. (Source: Raycom Media) Whaley will receive a two and one-third to seven year sentence. (Source: Raycom Media)

OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man has admitted striking a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragging her behind a vehicle with a rope and forcing hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.

Shawn Whaley, 24, pleaded guilty to 13 charges on Monday in Oswego County including assault, unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, according to The Post-Standard .

Defense lawyer Sal Lanza said Whaley was "sincere" and "remorseful."

Besides serving a two and one-third to seven year prison sentence, Whaley also will receive three years of post -release supervision, Lanza said. Sentencing is scheduled for May 29.

Whaley admitted that he and others held the girl down against her will, zip-tied her arms and legs, placed duct tape over her mouth and then inserted hot sauce into her mouth through a small opening in the duct tape, according to District Attorney Gregory Oakes.

Whaley also admitted pulling or dragging the child with a rope attached to a vehicle, beating her with his hand and foot, striking her with a rolled-up newspaper and a screwdriver and forcing the girl to engage in excessive manual labor, Oakes said.

"This little girl was incredibly brave and likely saved her own life," said Oakes, adding that she escaped from a home and ran for help last August in Albion.

Three other people were charged in the case, including the girl's mother and uncle and Whaley's girlfriend. The adults and girl lived together.

Whaley's girlfriend recently gave birth to a baby girl.

___

This story has been corrected to show that three other people were charged, not four.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

