Man hit girl with screwdriver, dragged her behind car - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man hit girl with screwdriver, dragged her behind car

OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man has admitted striking a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragging her behind a vehicle with a rope and forcing hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.

Shawn Whaley, 24, pleaded guilty to 13 charges on Monday in Oswego County including assault, unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, according to The Post-Standard .

Defense lawyer Sal Lanza said Whaley was "sincere" and "remorseful."

Besides serving a two and one-third to seven year prison sentence, Whaley also will receive three years of post -release supervision, Lanza said. Sentencing is scheduled for May 29.

Whaley admitted that he and others held the girl down against her will, zip-tied her arms and legs, placed duct tape over her mouth and then inserted hot sauce into her mouth through a small opening in the duct tape, according to District Attorney Gregory Oakes.

Whaley also admitted pulling or dragging the child with a rope attached to a vehicle, beating her with his hand and foot, striking her with a rolled-up newspaper and a screwdriver and forcing the girl to engage in excessive manual labor, Oakes said.

"This little girl was incredibly brave and likely saved her own life," said Oakes, adding that she escaped from a home and ran for help last August in Albion.

Three other people were charged in the case, including the girl's mother and uncle and Whaley's girlfriend. The adults and girl lived together.

Whaley's girlfriend recently gave birth to a baby girl.

___

This story has been corrected to show that three other people were charged, not four.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation

    Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:58 GMT
    Officials say there has been a shooting at a Maryland High School.More >>
    Officials say there has been a shooting at a Maryland High School.More >>

  • Can self-driving cars withstand first fatality?

    Can self-driving cars withstand first fatality?

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:34:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...
    The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.More >>
    The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.More >>

  • Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:24 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly