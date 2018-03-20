Man hit girl with screwdriver, dragged her behind car

OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man has admitted striking a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragging her behind a vehicle with a rope and forcing hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.
Shawn Whaley, 24, pleaded guilty to 13 charges on Monday in Oswego County including assault, unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, according to The Post-Standard .
Defense lawyer Sal Lanza said Whaley was "sincere" and "remorseful."
Besides serving a two and one-third to seven year prison sentence, Whaley also will receive three years of post -release supervision, Lanza said. Sentencing is scheduled for May 29.
Whaley admitted that he and others held the girl down against her will, zip-tied her arms and legs, placed duct tape over her mouth and then inserted hot sauce into her mouth through a small opening in the duct tape, according to District Attorney Gregory Oakes.
Whaley also admitted pulling or dragging the child with a rope attached to a vehicle, beating her with his hand and foot, striking her with a rolled-up newspaper and a screwdriver and forcing the girl to engage in excessive manual labor, Oakes said.
"This little girl was incredibly brave and likely saved her own life," said Oakes, adding that she escaped from a home and ran for help last August in Albion.
Three other people were charged in the case, including the girl's mother and uncle and Whaley's girlfriend. The adults and girl lived together.
Whaley's girlfriend recently gave birth to a baby girl.
___
This story has been corrected to show that three other people were charged, not four.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.More >>
Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.More >>
San Francisco could become the largest US city to ban the sale of fur, meaning no more fur salons at upscale department stores and no more key chains with real rabbit feet.More >>
San Francisco could become the largest US city to ban the sale of fur, meaning no more fur salons at upscale department stores and no more key chains with real rabbit feet.More >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.More >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.More >>
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore >>
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore >>
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore >>
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore >>
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore >>
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore >>
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More >>
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>