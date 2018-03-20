Southern accepting football season book applications - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern accepting football season book applications

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern football season book applications for the 2018 season are available at the SU Box Office and on GoJagSports.com, the university announced Tuesday.

Southern will have four home games this season:

DATE TEAM KICKOFF
Saturday, Sept. 15 Langston TBA
Saturday, Sept. 29 Alcorn State TBA
Saturday, Oct. 27 Jackson State TBA
Saturday, Nov. 10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff TBA


Fans can contact the Jaguar ticket office at (225) 771-3171 for information on purchasing season books.  

Season books prices range from $65 for endzone seating to $140 for premium seating on the east and west side of A.W. Mumford Stadium. 

