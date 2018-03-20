Southern accepting football season book applications

Southern football season book applications for the 2018 season are available at the SU Box Office and on GoJagSports.com, the university announced Tuesday.

Southern will have four home games this season:

DATE TEAM KICKOFF Saturday, Sept. 15 Langston TBA Saturday, Sept. 29 Alcorn State TBA Saturday, Oct. 27 Jackson State TBA Saturday, Nov. 10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff TBA



Fans can contact the Jaguar ticket office at (225) 771-3171 for information on purchasing season books.

Season books prices range from $65 for endzone seating to $140 for premium seating on the east and west side of A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.