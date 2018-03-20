LSU's Sarah Finnegan named SEC Gymnast of the Week

LSU junior Sarah Finnegan has been named the SEC Gymnast of the Week.
Junior @sfinnegan37 is the @SEC Gymnast of the Week for the FIFTH time in 2018! #LSUnstoppable ??https://t.co/HI4TCxVGrn pic.twitter.com/CgYh2wKdvt— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 20, 2018
Finnegan has earned perfect scores on three different events and helped the Tigers tie a school record on beam with a 49.725.
#LSU is the ONLY team in the country to have three gymnasts score a 39.700+ in the all-around this season... @sfinnegan37, @kennediedney and @MyiaChristine have each done it TWICE! #LSUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/OoJ6sTC6NX— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 20, 2018
Braie Speed of Arkansas was named SEC Specialist of the Week and teammate Sarah Shaffer earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
The No. 2 Tigers travel to St. Louis, MO, as the top seed for the SEC Championship beginning Saturday at 6 p.m.
The meet will air on ESPN2.
