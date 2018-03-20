LSU's Sarah Finnegan named SEC Gymnast of the Week - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU's Sarah Finnegan named SEC Gymnast of the Week

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Sarah Finnegan (Source: WAFB) Sarah Finnegan (Source: WAFB)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

LSU junior Sarah Finnegan has been named the SEC Gymnast of the Week.

Finnegan has earned perfect scores on three different events and helped the Tigers tie a school record on beam with a 49.725.

Braie Speed of Arkansas was named SEC Specialist of the Week and teammate Sarah Shaffer earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The No. 2 Tigers travel to St. Louis, MO, as the top seed for the SEC Championship beginning Saturday at 6 p.m.

The meet will air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly