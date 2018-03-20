LSU's Sarah Finnegan named SEC Gymnast of the Week

LSU junior Sarah Finnegan has been named the SEC Gymnast of the Week.

Finnegan has earned perfect scores on three different events and helped the Tigers tie a school record on beam with a 49.725.

#LSU is the ONLY team in the country to have three gymnasts score a 39.700+ in the all-around this season... @sfinnegan37, @kennediedney and @MyiaChristine have each done it TWICE! #LSUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/OoJ6sTC6NX — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 20, 2018

Braie Speed of Arkansas was named SEC Specialist of the Week and teammate Sarah Shaffer earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The No. 2 Tigers travel to St. Louis, MO, as the top seed for the SEC Championship beginning Saturday at 6 p.m.

The meet will air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.