16 guitars to be given away to kids during Kenny Neal Blues Highway 61 fest

Kids Rock the Nation will give away sixteen guitars to children during this year’s Kenny Neal Blues Highway 61 Music Festival.

The festival is scheduled for May 18 through 20 at the West Feliciana Sports Park in St. Francisville. The guitars will be given away at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 and 19 and at 2:30 p.m. on May 20.

Children can enter the contest by mailing a postcard and earn additional entries by volunteering at the festival.

The goal of the organization is to “build self-esteem in the children by gifting them with a guitar and help them to focus,” according to a news release.

The following entry information is from the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism:

Send In A 3/5 Inch Postcard

To qualify, all children must be 6-20 years old to enter. Parents/guardians will enter for children under 17 years old and youth/adults over 17-20 years old may submit their names for their entry on a 3”x 5” postcard. Please include contact information; Child’s first name, last name, date of birth, age, telephone number, email address if applicable, school name, city, state, & zip code. (Parent’s/guardians please list your contact information for children) All children who submit their names for the drawing will have one chance to win. Children that attend the event can register for another entry into the drawing.

Mail your registration forms to:

Blues Highway 61 Music Festival

P.O. Box 733, New Roads, LA 70760

Or drop forms off at:

Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism

727/La. Hwy. 1 Hospital Road, Suite B

New Roads, LA 70760

Office Hours; Mon- Fri 8 a.m. – 3 p. m.

Children ages 10-20 may volunteer at the event and get 10 additional guitar entries. Community involvement is also a discipline mentoring program that teaches children responsibility. Children and adult/youths ages 10-20 years old must call in to become volunteers for community service hours and to qualify for extra entries into the drawing.

They must sign again at the festival when they get there to volunteer and submit their extra entries. (Volunteer children must call in by April 15, 2018). Volunteers must meet with the hosting organization’s criteria’s; train & meet with hosting group to obtain volunteer duties and must practice assignments at the park. For more information; Contact: Melissa Hughes; (225) 202-6702, Eve Ann Jarreau; (225) 315-8745, or Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism; (225) 638-3998.

For more information visit www.blueshighway61musicfestival.infor or www.pctourism.org. or call (225) 638-3998.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.