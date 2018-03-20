Ex-Playboy model wants to discuss alleged Trump relationship

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump is seeking to invalidate an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.
The woman, Karen McDougal, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles against the company that owns supermarket tabloid National Enquirer.
The lawsuit alleges that McDougal was paid $150,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign for the rights to her story of an affair, but the story never ran.
McDougal's lawsuit alleges that Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, was secretly involved in her discussions with the tabloid's parent company, American Media, Inc.
American Media has said it didn't find McDougal's account of an affair with Trump credible and paid her to write fitness columns.
The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
