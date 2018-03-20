Rouses launches line of ready-to-cook meal kits

Rouses Markets has launched its own line of ready-to-cook meal kits, the Thibodaux-based grocery chain announced Tuesday.

“We're always looking for ways to help our customers who are short on time,” the company’s CEO Donny Rouse, said in a statement.

The kits include fresh, fully prepared ingredients that are premeasured to avoid food waste with “step-by-step, easy-to-follow instructions."

The kits range from $14 to $20 and do not include a subscription. The portions are enough to feed two adults and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes, according to a statement from the company.

“The food is really delicious, and the portion sizes are very generous,” Rouse said. “Our chefs spent months testing the recipes.”

Current meal kit recipes available now include Blackened Shrimp Pasta; Pepper Salmon with Kale and Beet Salad, Teriyaki Chicken with Egg Rolls, Chicken With Greek Orzo Pasta Salad, and Chicken Fajita. Recipes will vary by season.

The meal kits can be found in the store's deli and prepared foods departments.

Earlier this month, the grocery store chain also launched online shopping and same-day grocery delivery.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.