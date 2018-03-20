Judge won't dismiss 'Apprentice' contestant suit vs. Trump - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge won't dismiss 'Apprentice' contestant suit vs. Trump

NEW YORK (AP) - Saying no one is above the law, a New York state judge refused to toss out a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump by a former contestant on "The Apprentice."

Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter ruled Tuesday that Summer Zervos' lawsuit can proceed. Lawyers for the president had asked that the lawsuit be tossed out or delayed until Trump is no longer president.

Schecter said the president has no immunity and is subject to the laws for "purely private acts."

She cited as precedent a civil rights lawsuit against then President Bill Clinton that was ordered to proceed.

Zervos was among several women who accused Trump of unwanted sexual contact.

Her suit says Trump defamed her by calling her allegations "fabricated and made-up."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

