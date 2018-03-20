Peter Peterson, billionaire and philanthropist, dies at 91 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Peter Peterson, billionaire and philanthropist, dies at 91

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Peter G. Peterson's family says the executive and philanthropist who argued passionately that the U.S. must reduce its national debt has died of natural causes. He was 91 years old.

Born to Greek immigrants, Peterson served as CEO of two major corporations over the course of more than 30 years, including the investment bank Lehman Brothers.

He co-founded private-equity firm Blackstone Group with Stephen Schwarzman in 1985. The firm's success made the two billionaires. He also served as commerce secretary during the Nixon administration.

In retirement, Peterson became a prominent voice on the issue of the national debt and government spending. He used his wealth to create the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, an organization focused on reforming entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Criminal complaint details charges

    The Latest: Criminal complaint details charges

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:28:54 GMT
    A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July was booked into jail on charges of murder and manslaughter.More >>
    A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July was booked into jail on charges of murder and manslaughter.More >>

  • US agent on trial in cross-border killing of Mexican teen

    US agent on trial in cross-border killing of Mexican teen

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:18:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:28:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Anita Snow). In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S....(AP Photo/Anita Snow). In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S....
    A Border Patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder this week in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting.More >>
    A Border Patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder this week in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting.More >>

  • Judge won't dismiss 'Apprentice' contestant suit vs. Trump

    Judge won't dismiss 'Apprentice' contestant suit vs. Trump

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:14:05 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:26:55 GMT
    Saying no one is above the law, a New York state judge refused to reject a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump by a former contestant on "The Apprentice".More >>
    Saying no one is above the law, a New York state judge refused to reject a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump by a former contestant on "The Apprentice".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly