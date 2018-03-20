Louisiana teens to rally at Capitol for National Kick Butts Day

Students from schools all across the state will rally outside the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday, March 21 for National Kick Butts Day. They want to let legislators know they believe now is the time to create clean air for all.
RELATED STORY: Wednesday is National Kick Butts Day
The 2006 Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act eliminated smoking in public places. It includes restaurants but exempts bars and gaming facilities.
Smoking Cessation Trust says tobacco costs Louisiana $1.89 billion in health care expenditures and an estimated $2.49 billion in lost productivity annually.
The goals for National Kick Butts Day are to try to prevent teenagers from ever picking up a tobacco habit and to counteract the numerous messages targeting young smokers, by explaining the dangers of cigarettes.
NATIONAL KICK BUTTS DAY RALLY
National Kick Butts Day was started in 1996 to counteract the numerous messages targeting young smokers. It was created as a day of activism to empower youth to stand out, speak up and seize control against tobacco use. It is organized by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
The students participating in the rally are part of Next Era, a statewide youth movement of the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.