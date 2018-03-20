The Latest: 3 victims' parents on panel to study shootings

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...

MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the Florida school shooting (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Florida commission formed to study mass shootings and school safety will contain three parents of students who died during the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The members of the 16-member commission were announced Tuesday. It was created under a school safety law passed as a response to the shootings that killed 17 people last month in Parkland.

Ryan Petty, Andrew Pollack and Max Schachter will serve on the commission. They are the fathers of victims Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack and Alex Schachter.

The commission will review what happened at Parkland and other mass shootings and make recommendations on how to prevent future attacks. The commission was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott, House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement commissioner will also serve on the board.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Florida woman who watched over the teen suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida school says she did everything she could to warn law enforcement about him several months before the shooting.

Rocxanne Deschamps spoke publicly for the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a Tuesday news conference in New York.

Deschamps described being neighbors with the Cruz family in Parkland and how her son played with Nikolas Cruz and his brother.

Just before Lynda Cruz died suddenly last November, Deschamps promised to take care of the boys.

Knowing Nicholas Cruz had mental issues and obsessions with weapons, Deschamps says she implored him to get professional help and take medication but he refused. Her calls to police about suspect behavior resulted in no action. He eventually moved in with another family when Deschamps said she told him to choose between his guns and her home.

___

1:40 p.m.

A judge has set bond at $500,000 for the younger brother of suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz after he was arrested for trespassing at the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down.

Eighteen-year-old Zachary Cruz had a bond hearing Tuesday. The state sought a $750,000 bond, noting that he had admitted visiting the campus two other times since the shooting. Prosecutors also said he had been observed during an earlier jail visit with his brother saying that Nikolas Cruz is famous.

Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ordered Zachary to stay away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School if he's released. She also said the home where he is living in Palm Beach County should be searched for weapons.

Deputies say he rode his skateboard onto the campus Monday afternoon, saying he was there to "reflect on the school schooling and to soak it in."

He is being held in the same jail where his 19-year-old brother is.

___

11:15 a.m.

Police have told the Miami Herald that a gun buy-back program has taken 128 guns off the streets, including two assault weapons turned in by a father who lives near the Florida school where 17 people were killed.

Attorney Steve Hemmert says in a Facebook post shared 87,000 times that he has "eliminated the hypocrisy of these guns" from his house and can now "feel comfortable" calling on the government to ban them.

Hemmert says his 14-year-old daughter helped him build one of the military-style assault rifles from scratch. After the Florida shooting, she told her father that she plans to wear only sneakers to school, in case she has to run.

___

8:20 a.m.

The brother of the 19-year-old who confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested for trespassing on the campus.

Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus after being warned to stay away. They put him in the same Fort Lauderdale jail where his brother, Nikolas Cruz, has been housed since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie called Zachary Cruz's actions odd.

Survivors of the shooting are getting ready for Saturday's March for Our Lives in Washington. Some will join a panel discussion about guns Tuesday night at Harvard University.

