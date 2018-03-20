Pilot tells Scotlandville students about importance of character

Some budding engineers got to meet a world-famous pilot Tuesday at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

Capt. Barrington Irving was the youngest man to fly around the world solo in 2007.

He spoke to students at Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy, which focuses on careers in the STEM fields.

Irving talked about the importance of STEM, and character.

"Today is about having students see beyond not only what they see in the four walls of their classroom, but in their community, and in the world," said Irving.

Some students at the school surprised Principal Shalika Scott with the prosthetic hand that she needed.

They built it for her after learning about robotics in class.

