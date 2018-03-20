Federal official calls air bag replacement rates 'uneven' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Federal official calls air bag replacement rates 'uneven'

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal officials say they're exploring new ways to reach out to car owners to get more people to participate in the Takata air bag recall.

Heidi King of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says millions of potentially lethal air bags remain in use and repair rates are "not where we want them to be."

The Takata recall involves 19 vehicle manufacturers.

King says automakers have made progress in persuading customers to bring their vehicles in, but calls that progress "uneven."

King was testifying Tuesday before a Senate panel, which made her written statement available beforehand.

King reports that carmakers are turning to texting, visiting homes and using social media to reach those who haven't responded to traditional outreach.

At least 22 people have died from defective air bag inflators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sheriff: Teenager dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

    Sheriff: Teenager dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:35:33 GMT
    Officials say there has been a shooting at a Maryland High School.More >>
    Officials say there has been a shooting at a Maryland High School.More >>

  • Defense in Pulse shooting trial centers on FBI agent's words

    Defense in Pulse shooting trial centers on FBI agent's words

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:28:31 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:34:25 GMT
    Jurors in federal trial of Pulse nightclub gunman's widow get look inside his Florida condo through crime scene photos; widow accused of aiding and abetting husband in 2016 attack.More >>
    Jurors in federal trial of Pulse nightclub gunman's widow get look inside his Florida condo through crime scene photos; widow accused of aiding and abetting husband in 2016 attack.More >>

  • $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:34:24 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly