Wednesday is National Kick Butts Day

Do you know someone who needs a kick in the butt? Wednesday, March 21 is National Kick Butts Day. It’s a day to give yourself a kick in the seat of the pants and finally put out the cigarette butts once and for all.

National Kick Butts day was created as a national day of activism to empower youth and young adult smokers to put out the cigarettes and encourage their family members to quit too.

Children are three times more likely to smoke if a parent or guardian smokes, according to Smoking Cessation Trust (SCT).

“While we encourage all young people not to start smoking, we also ask that they share the ‘kick butts’ empowerment message with their parents, grandparents and other older adults in their lives,” says Mike Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of SCT Management Services. "Sometimes, hearing the ‘stop smoking’ plea from their children or grandchildren is just the right combination of love and concern that some adults need to help break their addiction to cigarettes."

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. SCT says tobacco kills 480,000 people annually – more than AIDS, alcohol, car accidents, illegal drugs, murders, and suicides combined.

Everyone in the community, including parents, grandparents, and elected officials are encouraged to stand with young people as they speak up against tobacco use on Wednesday, March 21.

