The Latest: Minneapolis officer booked on murder charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on a charges against a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been booked on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond. Damond was shot July 15, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

The 40-year-old life coach was engaged to be married.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

Jail records show he's being held on $500,000 bail.

