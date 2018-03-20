Man accused of elaborate tax scheme while in prison

What began as a place to gather and eat good in Central has transformed into a full-fledged festival. Cooking in Central held it's first event after Hurricane Katrina in February 2006.More >>
Police and workers with DOTD are on the scene of a tree that has fallen on an entrance ramp to one of the interstates in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Don't forget to clean out your medicine cabinet when you start your spring cleaning.
Waste Management is hosting a hiring event in Walker on March 22 as part of the company’s national career day.More >>
With BREC commissioners set to hear an update on the feasibility of moving BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to the State Fairgrounds, some folks already against the plan are now raising new questions over whether that location is still suitable if St. George moves forward.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
