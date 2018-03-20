Man accused of elaborate tax scheme while in prison

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue reported a former federal prison inmate is facing charges for a tax fraud scheme that spanned a few years while he was behind bars.

Records show John McConnell, 39, of Marshall, Texas, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony charges Friday morning and was released later that day after posting bond. The bond information was not released.

Investigators with LDR said McConnell filed false state tax returns to claim about $170,000 in fraudulent refunds from 2010 to 2017. They added all of the phony filings, except one in 2010, were made while he was in prison, including the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution.

According to officials, McConnell used P.O. boxes, girlfriends’ home addresses, and the addresses of his parents’ business in Texas as his home addresses on the fake tax returns.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue reported 71 people, including McConnell, have been arrested in a joint anti-tax fraud initiative with the Office of Louisiana Attorney General.

McConnell is charged with felony theft and filing or maintaining false public records.

