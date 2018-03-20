Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say police fatally shot an armed man who holed up in a restaurant near Princeton University during a five-hour standoff with officers.

The attorney general's office says no one else was injured during the confrontation Tuesday at the Panera Bread restaurant across from Princeton's campus.

It was not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m.

Officials say police shot the gunman shortly before 3 p.m. after negotiations to get him to surrender were unsuccessful.

His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities shut down Princeton's downtown area, and two campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution though the university is on spring break.

Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn during the negotiations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Can self-driving cars withstand first fatality?

    Can self-driving cars withstand first fatality?

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:34:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...
    The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.More >>
    The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.More >>

  • Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:24 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

  • San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales

    San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:35 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:35:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Chea). In this photo taken Jan. 26, 2018, Mike Moy, an assistant plant manager for Lehigh Hanson Cement Group, inspects a Kespry drone he uses to survey inventories of rock, sand and other building materials at a mining plant in Sunol, ...(AP Photo/Terry Chea). In this photo taken Jan. 26, 2018, Mike Moy, an assistant plant manager for Lehigh Hanson Cement Group, inspects a Kespry drone he uses to survey inventories of rock, sand and other building materials at a mining plant in Sunol, ...

    San Francisco could become the largest US city to ban the sale of fur, meaning no more fur salons at upscale department stores and no more key chains with real rabbit feet.

    More >>

    San Francisco could become the largest US city to ban the sale of fur, meaning no more fur salons at upscale department stores and no more key chains with real rabbit feet.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly